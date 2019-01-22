40 students leave for BSF-sponsored 'Bharat Darshan' tour, to witness R-Day parade in Delhi

Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) A group of 40 students from remote areas of Jammu Tuesday left for the 'Bharat Darshan' tour, organised by the BSF, and their itinerary included interaction with the director general of the Border Security Force and witness the Republic Day parade in Delhi, an official spokesperson said.Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal flagged off the tour from the headquarters at Paloura, and said it is a great opportunity for these children to know about the rich heritage, culture and understanding unity in diversity of the nation.A total of 40 students, including 22 girls and 18 boys, in the age group of 12-17 years, of humble background, would get an opportunity to visit monuments in Delhi, Agra and Fatehpur Sikri during the six-day tour, the BSF spokesperson said.In the course of tour, he said they would get exposure of travelling by train, metro and roadways.In Delhi, they would interact with civil dignitaries, director general of the BSF and will also witness the Republic Day parade at Rajpath, the spokesperson, said adding that the children are being fully-equipped in all respects by the BSF."Man learns when he steps out of his surroundings, and those who are selected for this tour out of thousands of children in the state are really very lucky ones," Jamwal said.The inspector general BSF said besides guarding the borders, the force is also playing an active role in national integration by way of conducting such types of tours for the children in the remote areas.The BSF frontier Jammu has been organising 'Bharat Darshan' tours for children of the Jammu region for the last two decades."The aim of organising the tour is to expose the students to the rich heritage, culture and grandeur of our nation. These tours have garnered huge popularity among the masses of remote border areas of Jammu region and children eagerly await every year for this opportunity," the spokesperson said. PTI TAS AB KJ