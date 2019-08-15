40-year-old woman stabbed by drunk hubby in Shakurpur area

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was stabbed by her drunk husband on early Thursday in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place area following an argument between them, police said. The victim has been identified as Mohini, a resident of JJ Colony in Shakurpur area, they said. The police receive information of the the incident on Thursday afternoon after which a team was rushed to the spot. "During preliminary investigation, it was found that one Mohini was stabbed by her husband Sonu after an argument ensued between the couple. The victim was rushed to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital for the treatment," said Northwest Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijayanta Arya.The accused was under the influence of alcohol when he attacked his wife, he added.On the statement of couple's 21-year-old daughter, a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the DCP said. The victim was shifted to Safdarjang Hospital where her condition is stated to be stable, police said, adding Sonu has been arrested and the knife, used in the offence, has also been seized. PTI NIT NIT RAXRAX