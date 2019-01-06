scorecardresearch
40-yr-old woman found dead in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 6 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was found dead and her 18-year-old daughter found unconscious inside their residence in the Shantinagar locality here Sunday, police said.The body of the victim bore strangulation marks, Circle Officer Yogender Kumar said.The husband of the deceased was not at home when the incident took place, Kumar said.The daughter was rushed to a hospital, where her condition was stated to be serious, he said, adding that an investigation was underway. PTI Corr IJT

