400 cops suspended in 2018: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) More than 400 police personnel were placed under suspension in 2018 for allegedly being involved in various corrupt practices, according to a data released by the Delhi Police on Wednesday. Action was initiated against 433 police personnel, including five inspectors, 52 sub-inspectors, 101 assistant sub-inspectors, 99 head constables and 176 constables, the data stated. Also, 793 departmental enquiries were initiated, in which 1,008 police personnel were found involved, whereas 743 departmental enquiries were disposed off, it said. On the other hand, 318 police personnel, including seven inspectors, 50 sub-inspectors, 45 assistant sub-inspectors, 52 head constables and constables, were awarded major punishments excluding 61 dismissals, it said. On the orders of the police commissioner and the special commissioner of police (vigilance), 472 enquiries were conducted in 2018. Out of 472 vigilance enquiries, allegations in 107 enquiries were proved against 272 police officials and disciplinary action was taken against them, according to the data. As many as 1,690 police personnel, including 82 inspectors, 364 sub-inspectors, 310 Assistant sub-inspectors, 355 head constables, 579 constables, were awarded the minor punishment of censure, it said. Post box number 171 of the police commissioner is unique experiment which maintains the anonymity of the complainant. According to police, each of these complaints were personally scrutinised by officers of the Vigilance Branch. Besides this, 34,346 complaints through emails were received and were forwarded for necessary action. The Anti-Corruption Branch received 638 calls, out of which 378 calls were of inaction, 171 calls regarding corruption and 89 calls related to miscellaneous issues, the data stated. In 2018, 833 personnel have been added to list of officials of Doubtful Integrity, while names of 550 police personnel have been removed from the list. The 'doubtful integrity' cases of 725 police personnel were also reviewed and it was decided to discontinue their names on the list on administrative grounds. In 2018, 1,761 complaints were forwarded to police by L-G's Listening Post Citizen Relationship And Grievance Management System (CRGMS). Out of the 1,761 grievances received, 1,603 have been redressed so far.