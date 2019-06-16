4,000 kg of plastic carry bags seized during raids in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) Raids have been carried out across Punjab and around 4,000 kg of plastic bags, which are banned in the state, was seized, an official said.The statewide raids were carried out Saturday by the joint teams of Punjab Pollution Control Board and the Department of Local Bodies to monitor the efficacy of ban on plastic carry bags, he said.Director of 'Tandarust Punjab Mission' K S Pannu said surprise checks were carried out at nearly 500 shops/units and 200 violations were detected."As many as 4,000 kg plastic carry bags were confiscated during the raids of which nearly 1,100 kg were from Fatehgarh Sahib district alone," he said in a statement.'Tandarust Punjab' is a comprehensive mission, envisaged as a holistic initiative to take care of the state's air and water quality, and safe food thus ensuring a good living environment for the citizens.Pannu said under the provisions of the Punjab Plastic Carry Bags (Manufacture, Usage and Disposal) Control Act, 2005, the state government has completely prohibited manufacturing, stocking, distribution, recycling, sale and use of plastic carry bags.He said it has been observed that despite the ban, use of plastic carry bags is still rampant in Punjab which is why a special drive has been initiated to ensure strict compliance of the law. PTI SUN NSDNSD