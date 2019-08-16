40,000 cusecs water released from Bhakra dam, people living near Sutlej to remain alert

Jalandhar, Aug 16 (PTI) Authorities on Friday asked people living near Sutlej river and low-lying areas in Jalandhar district to remain alert after 40,000 cusecs water was released from Bhakra dam, a senior official said.Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the excess water had to be released from the reservoir following heavy rainfall in the hilly areas and it is expected to reach the district by Saturday.Also, the meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall in the district during the next three days.However, the deputy commissioner assured people there was no need to panic as yet. Sharma said people living on the banks of rivers should remain vigilant about rise in water levels as Sutlej could pose danger to people living in low-lying areas in the district.The Jalandhar administration is keeping a tab on the situation and ready, he said in a statement.He said Sub-Divisional Magistrates of Phillaur, Nakodar and Shahkot have been alerted. and other officers have also been given instructions on how to tackle the situation efficaciously. PTI CORR ABHABH