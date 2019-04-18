413 cartons of illicit liquor seized, 2 arrested in South East Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) A total of 413 cartons of illicit liquor was seized and two men were arrested from South East Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, police said Thursday. In view of Lok Sabha elections, police has been keeping a strict vigil on security and supply of illicit liquor in the city. The accused duo, identified as Shaktivel (42) and Annadarai (45), both residents of Madrasi Camp, were arrested from Lajpat Nagar following a raid, police said. When a police team reached near abandoned railway quarters, four persons carrying sacks on their back were seen going towards Madrasi Camp. On seeing the police party, they started running, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), said. However, two of them were nabbed, while the other two managed to flee, he said. A total of 413 cartons of illicit liquor was seized from them, the DCP said. In another incident, a 23-year-old man, identified as, Kailash was arrested by North East district police and 33 cartons containing 1,584 quarters of illicit liquor was seized from him, police said. PTI AMP KJ