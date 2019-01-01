42 arrested in UP's Muzaffarnagar district in drive against illegal arms

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 1 (PTI) As many as 42 people have been arrested in a drive against illegal arms in this district, police said here on Tuesday.Also, a large number of arms have been recovered following raids at illegal weapons manufacturing units in the district, they said.According to SSP Sudhir Kumar, the drive was a carried out on Monday and a large number of country-made weapons were seized.A house in Khatoli town of the district was raided by police which led to seizure of some arms while one person was arrested, SP City Ombir Singh said. In Jolla village under Budhana police station, an illegal arms manufacturing unit was unearthed and a large number of weapons being made there was seized, a police official said, adding one person has been arrested in this connection. PTI CORR NSDNSD