420 cartons of illicit liquor seized in Ghaziabad, 3 held

Ghaziabad, Aug 9 (PTI) The crime branch police has seized 420 cartons of illicit liquor being smuggled in a truck here and arrested three persons in the operation, officials said on Friday.Following a tip off, the truck was intercepted on Thursday night near the Atmaram Steel Factory intersection in Kavi Nagar industrial area, City Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said.During a search of the vehicle, 420 liquor cartons were found concealed amidst 400 gunny bags containing pulses, he said.The accused have been identified as Manjit, Mahesh and Kuldeep, he said. PTI CORR DIVDIV