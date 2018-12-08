427 cadets pass out from Indian Military Academy

Dehradun, Dec 8 (PTI) A total of 427 gentlemen cadets, including 80 from seven friendly countries, took part on Saturday in a colourful Passing Out Parade at the end of their training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA). The parade was held at the Chetwode drill square in front of Vice-Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Devraj Anbu to mark the successful completion of their autumn course. Chief Reviewing Officer Lt Gen Anbu congratulated the cadets on the completion of their training. He said it was a matter of great honour for him to address the cadets on this occasion at an institution where he himself participated in a parade as a young cadet many years ago. This year 53 cadets were from Uttar Pradesh followed by 51 from Haryana, 36 from Bihar, 26 from Uttarakhand, 25 from Delhi, 20 from Maharashtra , 15 from Himachal Pradesh, 14 from Punjab, 12 from Jammu and Kashmir, 10 from Madhya Pradesh and eight from West Bengal. The 80 foreign gentlemen cadets who passed out of the academy on Saturday represented seven friendly nations, including Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tazakistan and Vietnam. After conclusion of the parade, a pipping ceremony was held at Somnath stadium of the IMA in the presence of friends and family members. PTI ALM SNESNE