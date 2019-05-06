42.7 per cent voter turn out in Rajasthan till 1 pm

Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) A voter turnout of 42.7 per cent was recorded in Rajasthan's 12 Lok Sabha seats, where polling began at 7 am, in the first six hours on Monday, according to the website of chief electoral officer of Rajasthan.The maximum voter turnout of 47.45 per cent was recorded in Ganganagar (SC) seat.Churu, Jaipur, Nagaur, Alwar and Sikar registered a voter turn out of 44.75, 44.47, 43.54, 43.34 and 43.16 per cent, respectively.Besides these six seats, polling is also underway amid tight security in Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur rural, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur and Dausa.A total 2.30 crore voters across these 12 constituencies will decide the fate of 134 candidates, including 16 women.As many as 23,738 polling stations have been set up in the state for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. PTI AG DIVDIV