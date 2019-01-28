42Gears Chooses Pradeo to Provide Next-level Mobile Threat Defense to its UEM Users

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, January 28, 2019/PRNewswire/ --42Gears, a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider is proud to announce that the technology Pradeo Security Mobile Threat Defense(MTD) is now available to 42Gears Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) users. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42Gears_Mobility_Systems_Logo.jpg )Pradeo is a global company, European leader of mobile security. It provides solutions that tackle the onslaught of mobile threats relying on the most precise detection technology of the market and combining it with a 360 approach.By integrating Pradeo Security Mobile Threat Defense, 42Gears now offers Pradeo's advanced mobile security capabilities to its users, allowing them to both manage and protect their mobile environment from the 42Gears UEM console.As the mobile workforce has a direct access point to sensitive corporate data, it represents a target of choice for cybercriminals. To keep up with increasingly sophisticated threats targeting enterprise mobility, Pradeo put Artificial Intelligence into practice by using advanced machine learning and deep learning technologies.Pradeo Security for 42Gears provides adaptive, fast and proactive threat management, while avoiding false positives. These unique capacities ensure organizations' data are fully protected against all kind of mobile threats."This partnership aims at providing 42Gears UEM customers with a robust solution that will protect them from constantly evolving mobile threats while simultaneously meeting business, regulation, and security needs," said Steph Saad, Chief Strategy Officer at Pradeo.This integration enables 42Gears UEM customers to protect their mobile devices from the full mobile threat spectrum by warding off applications, network and device-related threats.Abhay Koranne, Senior Vice President at 42Gears Mobility Systems said, "The industry is moving towards stricter security demands for compliance and privacy. A mobile, distributed workforce, using personal as well as company-owned devices, calls for layered security and that's precisely what Pradeo Security Mobile Threat Defense ensures. A partnership such as this means that our clients will now be able to deploy devices that meet both their business and security objectives."About Pradeo: Pradeo offers innovative solutions to protect mobile devices (smartphones, tablets and connected objects) and master mobile applications. Pradeo's cutting-edge technology, Pradeo Security, has been recognized by Gartner, IDC and 77 other research firms in 2018. Find more details about Pradeo's security solutions on http://www.pradeo.com or by contacting alicja.bialas@pradeo.com.About 42Gears 42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops and wearables. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various verticals, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 9000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.42gears.com.Source: 42Gears Mobility Systems PWRPWR