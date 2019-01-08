42Gears Unveils Virtual Reality (VR) Headset Device Management

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, January 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading UEM solution provider positioned as a Visionary in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant, announces the release of the Virtual Reality Device Management Solution - 'SureMDM - VR'. The solution enables management of Oculus Go, a standalone Virtual Reality headset. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42Gears_Mobility_Systems_Logo.jpg )With virtual reality set to become a game changer for user/employee training across industries, management of VR headset is the need of the hour.42Gears has designed and developed SureMDM - VR to help organizations lockdown VR devices such as Oculus Go into kiosk mode, turning them into dedicated purpose devices. IT Professionals can restrict the device to a single app or multiple app modes, ensuring only allowed applications run on the VR device. SureMDM - VR also provides remote screen option, allowing IT admins to keep a track of what content is being watched on the headset and diagnose problems easily, whenever required.Prakash Gupta, Co-founder and CTO of 42Gears, explains, "We are seeing a sharp incline in the adoption of VR headsets in industries such as healthcare, retail and even manufacturing for the specific purpose of immersive employee training. Rather than just reading text material or viewing videos, with VR-based immersive training employees can experience situations, work on tools or practice problem-solving in a way they would do in the 'real-world'. SureMDM - VR is the first-of-its-kind solution to control and manage virtual reality headsets thereby delivering better ROI to organizations for their investments in the VR technology."About 42Gears 42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops, and wearables. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, wear OS and Linux platforms. 42Gears' products are used in verticals, such as healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, logistics, education, and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 9000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.42gears.comSource: 42Gears Mobility Systems PWRPWR