43 candidates file nominations for first phase of LS polls in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 8 (PTI)A total of 43 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan scheduled to be held on April 11, the Chief Electoral Office said Monday. The last date for filing of nominations for the first phase of the general election in the state is Tuesday. As per the Chief Electoral Office, 43 candidates have filed 80 nominations from 12 Lok Sabha constituencies so far. Among the prominent leaders who filed nominations include BJP's Dushyant Singh from Jhalawar-Baran, Diya Kumari from Rajsamand, Congress' Manvendra Singh and BSP's Panaj Choudhary from Barmer. Polling in the state will be done in two phases. In the first phase, polling will be held on 13 seats --Tonk-Sawimadhapur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran. While the last date for filing of nomination is Tuesday, the scrutiny of papers will be done on Wednesday. The nominations can be withdrawn till Friday. For the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the state slated to be held on April 29, a total of 74 candidates have filed 135 nominations for 13 constituencies, the poll office said. PTI AG AQS