43 injured as bus overturns in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) As many as 43 people were injured, six of them seriously, after their bus overturned and fell into a roadside ditch on Tulsipur-Badni road here Monday, police said. The private bus was on its way to Balrampur from Badni when it overturned while trying to save a motorcyclist near Chaipurwa village, they said.The injured have been admitted to the local community health centre from where six persons with serious injuries were shifted to the district hospital, police added.PTI COR SAB MAZ RCJ

