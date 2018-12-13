scorecardresearch
435 infra, road projs stuck due to land acquisition, other issues

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) As many as 435 infrastructure and highway projects are stuck across the country on account of various factors, including delay in land acquisition and regulatory clearances, Parliament was informed Thursday."Four hundred and thirty five numbers of infrastructure and road projects are stuck and pending for completion and they are delayed mainly due to land acquisition, utility shifting, non availability of soil/aggregate, poor performance of contracts, environment/forest/ wilflife clearances," Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh Lal Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.Other factors behind delay of projects include road over bridges and under bridges issues with Railways, public agitation for additional facilities, arbitration /contractual disputes with contractors etc, he said."These projects are likely to be completed by October 2020," the minister said. PTI NAM NAM BALBAL

