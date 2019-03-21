44 cartons of illicit liquor seized in Dwarka

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has recovered 44 cartons of illicit liquor from Dwarka, officials said. On Wednesday, a day before Holi, the police, patrolling the Surakhpur Road, noticed a white Honda City car with tinted windows speed away in a suspicious manner. The personnel chased the car, which got stuck in traffic on main Najafgarh Road near Anaj Mandi. The driver fled from the car, officials said. In total, 44 cartoons of illict liquor were recovered, police said, adding a case has been registered and they are looking for the accused person. PTI NIT NIT INDIND