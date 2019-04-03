44 more candidates, including BJP's Jaya Prada, file nomination papers in UP

/RLucknow, Apr 3 (PTI) Forty-four candidates Wednesday filed their nomination papers for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of nominations filed to 102.Some of the prominent candidates who filed their nomination papers for the third phase of the general elections on Wednesday are: S T Hasan of SP from Moradabad, cine-star Jaya Prada Nahta of BJP from Rampur, Major Jagat Pal Singh of the Congress from Sambhal, Dharmendra Kumar of the BJP from Aonla and Dharmendra Yadav of SP from Badaun.According to Chief Electoal Officer L Venkateswarlu, April 4 is the last date for filing nomination papers, while scrutiny will be done on April 5. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8. Voting will be held on April 23. PTI NAV GVS