440 ventilators available in Delhi hospitals, 396 working: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) A total of 440 ventilators are available in Delhi hospitals, 90 per cent of which are working, the government said on Monday.Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain shared the data in the Delhi Assembly in a written response to a question by BJP MLA O P Sharma.A total of 440 ventilators are available in Delhi hospitals, and 396 of these are working, according to the data.In response to another question, Jain said, the government is committed to expand the number of beds in hospitals to 20,000.The proposed increase in bed strength count is 11,423 which includes three under-construction projects -- 600-bed Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, 768-bed Burari Hospital and 1241-bed Indira Gandhi Hospital at Dwarka, according to the data shared.Ambedkar Nagar Hospital and Burari Hospital are expected to be completed by November this year and Indira Gandhi Hospital by March 2020.