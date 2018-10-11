445 Indian cos to participate in Ambiente 2019

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) As many as 445 Indian firms will showcase products at the Ambiente Fair in Frankfurt next year, as part of efforts to boost handicrafts exports, an official said. The Ministry of Textiles along with Messe Frankfurt India unveiled India Design Concepts for the fair here Wednesday. Addressing the event, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) Shantmanu said 445 Indian companies will participate in the fair. "With India being the Partner Country for 2019 edition, the worldwide consumer goods sector has its eyes set on the future potential of the USD 3,573 million export market and the heritage art and crafts that will be put together through the concept of Future Is Handmade," a release said. India's handicraft exports stood at Rs 23,029 crore for 2017-18. (USD 3573 million). PTI RSN MRMR