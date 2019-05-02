45 in fray for 4 LS seats in HP after last date for withdrawal of nominations

Shimla, May 2 (PTI) A total of 45 candidates are now left in the fray for the four parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh after the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers Thursday. Independent candidate from Shimla, Dula Ram, withdrew his papers on the last day for withdrawal of nominations. Now, six candidates have been left in the fray for Shimla (SC), 11 each for Kangra and Hamirpur and 17 for Mandi. The Lok Sabha candidates in the state include Himachal Pradesh Minister Kishan Kapoor (BJP), Kangra MLA Pawan Kajal (Congress) for Kangra, sitting MP Ram Swaroop Sharma (BJP), former Union telecom minister Sukh Ram's grandson Aashray Sharma (Congress) for Mandi, sitting MP Anurag Thakur (BJP), Sri Naina Devi MLA Ram Lal Thakur (Congress) for Hamirpur, Pacchad MLA Suresh Kashyap (BJP), Solan MLA Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil (Congress) for Shimla Lok Sabha seat. Besides, lone woman candidate in the state, Nisha Katoch, is in the fray for the Kangra Lok Sabha seat as an Independent. The polling for all the four Shimla, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi seats will be held on May 19 and counting will take place on May 23. PTI DJI CK