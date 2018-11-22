45 injured in bus accident in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) As many as 45 people were injured when a UPSRTC bus dashed into a roadside tree in Navanagar block in the district, police said Thursday.The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus developed a technical snag following which it rammed into a roadside tree under Sikanderpur police station area in the afternoon, DySP Vinay Kumar Yadav said.The victims were going from Doharighat to Ballia for the holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of 'Kartik Purnima' tomorrow. The injured were rushed to a local hospital from where 30were shifted to the district hospital, Yadav added. PTI COR SAB RCJ