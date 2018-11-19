45-year-old held at Delhi airport for smuggling forex worth Rs 96 lakh

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Customs officials have arrested a 45-year-old man at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country foreign currency worth nearly Rs 96 lakh, an official statement said on Monday.The accused was intercepted on Saturday when he was proceeding to board a flight to Dubai, it said."A detailed baggage and personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of USD 58,400 and Euro 65,100 equivalent to Rs 96.2 lakh which the passenger had concealed in the falls of sarees (being carried by him)," the customs department said in the statement.The forex has been seized and the accused arrested, it said.The accused had smuggled foreign currency amounting to Rs 80 lakh during his past two visits adopting the same modus operandi, it said. PTI AKV IJT