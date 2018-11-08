45-yr-old man shot dead over card game

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by a group of men after an altercation during a game of cards turned ugly, police said Thursday. They later dumped his body near the Maharaja Agarsen Hospital in west Delhi, they said. The deceased was identified as Harish Sharma (45). Police said Sharma left his residence on Wednesday night and his body with a bullet injury on his right shoulder was found on Thursday. According to police, the wife of the deceased Sunita Sharma suspected a person named Raju Bhilwari (32) of killing her husband. Based on the complaint filed by his wife, a case was registered, police said. Investigations revealed that the victim had left his residence on Wednesday to meet his friend Bhilwari on the occasion of Diwali and got involved in a game of cards. An argument broke out over the game and Sharma was shot at, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Monika Bhardwaj said. Besides Raju, the other accused persons were identified as Ram (33), Rajesh (29), Jitender Kumar (38), Harikant (38), Kuldeep (40), Ramesh Kapoor (71). They all were arrested and the weapon used in commission of crime was also seized, Bhardwaj said. PTI AMP AMP SNESNE