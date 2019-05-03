451 acres land allotted to companies to set up units under DMIC project in 4 states

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The government has allotted 451 acres land to various firms for setting up manufacturing units in four states with an investment commitment of Rs 9,483 crore by companies under DMIC project, an official said.The land has been allotted for manufacturing units in Dholera in Gujarat, Shendra-Bidkin in Maharashtra, Vikram Udyogpuri in Madhya Pradesh and IIGNL in Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh).These regions are part of the eight industrial zones planned for phase I of the DMIC project.South Korean conglomerate Hyosung Corporation, China-based Haier and Amul have been allotted land to set up units under phase one of the project. "The process of land allotment has been initiated and plots have been allotted. A total of 64 plots have been allotted till date measuring 451.01 acres and an investment of Rs 9,483 crore has been committed by the industry players," the government official said.The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) is a mega-infrastructure project covering an overall length of 1,483 km between Delhi and Mumbai. It aims at developing world class industrial cities along the Delhi-Mumbai Rail Freight Corridor, which can compete with best manufacturing and investment destinations in the world."As part of phase I of the project, trunk infrastructure development works are in full swing," the official added.DMIC Development Corporation, a special purpose vehicle, was set up by the government for project development, coordination and implementation. DMIC project is being implemented jointly by the Centre and respective state governments. Investment regions have been identified for development across six states -- Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh -- and the national capital. PTI RR ANUANU