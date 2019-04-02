scorecardresearch
455 cartons of illicit liquor seized in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) Illicit liquor worth Rs 35 lakh meant to influence the upcoming Lok Sabha polls was seized near the Uttar Pradesh-Haryana border in Shamli district, police said Tuesday. As part of a drive ahead of the elections, police seized 455 cartons of liquor from a jungle on Monday, SP Ajay Kumar Pandey said. Two persons were arrested in this connection, he said. The liquor was smuggled from Haryana, police added. PTI CORR SRY

