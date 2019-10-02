46 hotels in south Delhi, Nizamuddin Dargah declared plastic-free: SDMC

/R New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Forty-six prominent hotels and Hazrat Nizamuddi Dargah were declared as plastic-free on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, officials said on Wednesday. "The hospitality industry, comprising 46 units, including Hyatt Regency and Sheraton Hotels, have been declared plastic-free," the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said. The announcement was made during a programme organised by the South Zone of the SDMC in collaboration with Hotel Hyatt Regency. "The campaign was attended by 46 units from the hospitality industry. Hotel Hyatt Regency has installed bottling plant to stop usage of plastic water bottles," the civic body said. The SDMC on Wednesday also organised 'plog' runs at about 80 places under its four zones. Hundreds of people joined hands to generate awareness on shunning single-use plastic and collected plastic waste in large quantity, which has either been given to the concessionaires or sent to a waste-to-energy plant for recycling and proper reuse, SDMC officials said. In a mega event at Mehrauli, SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti exhorted participants to collect maximum quantity of plastic waste so that a strong message could be disseminated on putting a halt on plastic use. Apart from picking plastic waste, awareness about single-use plastic was also raised in areas like Nizamuddin Basti, Kalindi Kunj Ghat, Srinivas Puri, Lajpat Nagar, Jamia Hamdard and Tughlakabad Extension. "Dargah Nizamuddin was also declared free from single-use plastic," the SDMC said. Meanwhile, North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh on Wednesday inaugurated a plastic collection centre at Fatehpuri Chowk and a plastic bottle crushing machine at Yudhveer Singh Park, Chandani Chowk, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, NDMC officials said. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation in association with the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) and Dabur India also organised plogging (picking up litter while jogging) on the occasion, they said. PTI KND AQS