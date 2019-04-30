46 left in the fray for 4 LS seats in HP

Shimla, April 30 (PTI) After scrutiny of Lok Sabha poll nominations, 46 candidates are now left in the fray for the four parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. Out of the 55 candidates, nine nominations were found to be invalid during scrutiny of papers on Tuesday. The papers of seven candidates were approved for Shimla constituency, 11 each for Kangra and Mandi and 17 for Mandi. The Lok Sabha candidates in the state include HP Minister Kishan Kapoor (BJP), Kangra MLA Pawan Kajal (Congress) for Kangra, sitting MP Ramswroop Sharma (BJP), former union telecom minister Sukh Ram's grandson Aashray Sharma (Congress) for Mandi, sitting MP Anurag Thakur (BJP), Sri Naina Devi MLA Ram Lal Thakur (Congress) for Hamirpur, Pacchad MLA Suresh Kashyap (BJP), Solan MLA Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil (Congress) for Shimla Lok Sabha seat. The date of withdrawal of candidature is May 2. The polling will be held on May 19 and counting will take place on May 23. PTI DJI PTI INDIND