4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh region

Srinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh region Thursday, officials said.The quake occurred at 8:22 am with its epicentre at 34.39 degrees north and 78.21 degrees east 63.6 km north of Leh and 193.1 km east of Kargil - in Ladakh region, officials of the Disaster Management Department said.They said no loss of life or damage to property was reported so far. PTI SSB MIJ DPBDPB

