46-yr-old commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI)A 46-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by setting himself ablaze in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar on Sunday, police said.Naveen Kumar Gupta's body was found after his neighbour informed the police about a foul smell and smoke emanating from his home, they added.On reaching the spot, the police found a room on the second floor of the residence to be locked from the inside, said the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) HarenderSingh.Upon breaking open the door, the severely burnt body of a man was found on the floor along with a suicide note, he added.Gupta, a divorcee living alone in the house, was taken to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead, police said.The deceased's elder brother and parents had passed away few years ago, they said. Police were awaiting Gupta's post-mortem examination report and analysing the suicide note. PTI SLB RHL