48 persons get Jeevan Raksha awards

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) As many as 48 people will be honoured, eight of them posthumously, with Jeevan Raksha awards for meritorious act of human nature in saving the life of a person, the Home Ministry announced on Friday.The award is given in three categories -- Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak, and people of all walks of life are eligible for these awards, which can also be conferred posthumously.The President of India has approved the conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards, 2018 on 48 persons -- Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak to eight persons, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak to 15 people and Jeevan Raksha Padak to 25 people, an home ministry statement said.The decoration of the award (medal, certificate signed by the Union Home Minister and lump sum monetary allowance) is presented to the awardee in due course by the respective Union Ministries, organisations and state government to which the awardee belongs.Those who were honoured with the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak are: Kishor Rai (Posthumous), Chhattisgarh, Master Chetan Kumar Nishad (Posthumous), Kaustubh Bhagwan Tarmale (Posthumous), Maharashtra, Master Prathamesh Vijay Wadkar (Posthumous), Maharashtra, P. Lalvenpuia (Posthumous), Mizoram T. Lalrinawma (Posthumous), Mizoram, Nitisha Negi (Posthumous), Delhi, Rakesh Chandra Behera (Posthumous), Odisha.The Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak was awarded to Vismaya. P, Kerala, Sajid Khan, Madhya Pradesh Dr. Charanjit Singh Balveer Singh Saluja, Maharashtra, Amol Sarjerao Lohar, Maharashtra, Master Lalliansanga, Mizoram, Master Vanlalduhawma, Vinod, Haryana, Ramraja Yadav, Madhya Pradesh, Azad Singh Malik, Delhi, Master H. Beiduasa, Mizoram, Master Karan, Delhi, Master Deepanshu, Delhi, Master Prashant Sidar, Chhattisgarh, Master Walambok Sohphoh, Meghalaya and Avinash Babu Naik, Goa.Jeevan Raksha Padak awardees are: Abraham Taying, Arunachal Pradesh, Padi Payang, Arunachal Pradesh, Monuj Chawtal, Assam, Raju Garh, Assam, Radhakrishnan. M, Kerala, Ankit Dhangar, Madhya Pradesh, Mahendra Tekam, Madhya Pradesh, Shanlang Marbaniang, Meghalaya, Vanlalvenaima Chhangte, Mizoram, Master Darchungnunga, Mizoram, Chandra Kumar Gurung, Sikkim, Bariya Mehul Babubhai, Daman and Diu and M. Padmanaban, Tamil Nadu.Other Jeevan Raksha Padak awardees are Sushil Bhoi, Uttar Pradesh, Samarpan Malviya, Madhya Pradesh, Dhairyashil Dhaktuba Adake, Maharashtra, Dhananjay Kumar Sonwane, Chhattisgarh, Abhinav K.K., Kerala, Khrawboklang Kharlukhi, Meghalaya,Dhruv Love, Uttar Pradesh, Madhav Love, Uttar Pradesh, Lalthasangzuali, MizoramRuhinfatima M. Talat, Gujarat, Vyshnav E.R., Kerala and Sreejith P.S., Kerala. PTI ACB ACB SMNSMN