48-year-old ASI of Delhi Police killed by speeding truck

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) A 48-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Traffic Police was killed on duty allegedly after being hit by a truck in the Cantonment area on Tuesday, police said. ASI Jitender Singh was a native of Sabga village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, they added. The police said Singh, along with Constables Pawan, Sandeep and Vijaypal, was on duty from 7 am on a stretch between Gurgaon station road and Rao Tula Ram Marg. At about 7.41 am, a truck coming from Dhaula Kuan hit the officer. Singh was immediately rushed to Indian Spinal Injury Hospital in Vasant Kunj where he succumbed to his injuries, a senior police officer said. Singh joined Delhi Police in 1988 and had served in Shahdara, East and Southeast districts before being transferred to the traffic unit, he said. The officer is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, he added. The driver, identified as Asfaq Khan, 22, a native of Jamal Pur village in Nuh district of Haryana, was apprehended and the truck seized near Mahipalpur, the officer said. PTI AMP SMN