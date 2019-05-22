48-yr-old man killed by son over property dispute in Shahdara

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) A 48-year-old man was killed over a property dispute by his son, who later chopped his body into pieces and kept them in polythene bags for two days in his house, in Shahdara's Frash Bazaar area, police said Wednesday. On Monday night, an argument broke out between Sandesh Aggarwal and his son Aman, following which the latter allegedly strangulated him to death and chopped the body into 25 pieces, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said. Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother Rakesh on Tuesday night, police launched a search operation and found the chopped pieces from the house, the DCP said. The chopped pieces were kept in two polythene bags which were bought from a chicken shop here, police said. Aman and his friend, who had assisted in the crime, were arrested from the house, Yadav said. During investigation, it was revealed that Aman had been forcing his father to register a property, located in Bholanath Nagar, in his name, the DCP said. "Aman had killed his father in a fit of rage as his father used to scold him often over the property dispute," she said. When the incident took place, Aman's elder brother and mother were in Manali, the officer added. PTI NIT NIT SNESNE