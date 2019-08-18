49 killed in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan since June 15

Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) Forty-nine people have died in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan since June 15, an official said on Sunday. Brijendra Singh, OSD, Department of Disaster Management, Relief and Civil Defence told PTI that there was no flood-like situation anywhere in the state. In Kota and Baran, the Army was alerted as a precautionary measure, he said. "Forty-nine people have died in nearly 20 districts due to rain-related incidents from June 15 to till date in the state. Of the total, 20 people died due to wall or house collapse whereas six to seven people died due to lightning. Remaining deaths include those who were swept away by water," Singh said. He said 500 people were evacuated to safer places with the help of Army, SDRF, NDRF and local administration from several places inundated due to heavy rainfall in the state. According to the MeT department, 12 cm rainfall was recorded in Degana of Nagaur, 11 cm in Makrana, 10 cm in Nawa and 10 cm in Buhana of Jhunjhunu during the last 24 hours. From Sunday morning to evening, 10 mm of rainfall was recorded in Kota and 2 mm in Churu. The department has forecast light to moderate rain with thundershower at some places in the eastern parts of the state and one or two places in the western parts in the next 24 hours. PTI AG SNESNE