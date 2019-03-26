49 nomination papers rejected in UP for first phase poll

Lucknow, Mar 26 (PTI) Nomination papers of 49 candidates for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on the state's eight seats were rejected Tuesday after they were found invalid during scrutiny, election officials said.In a statement issued here, an official said that out of the total 146 candidates who filed nominations for the first phase on April 11, 97 remain in the fray after scrutiny. The seat-wise breakup for the candidates is: 11 from Saharanpur, 14 from Kairana, 10 from Muzaffarnagar, 13 from Bijnor, 11 from Meerut, 13 from Baghpat, 12 from Ghaziabad and 13 from Gautam Buddh Nagar.The last date for withdrawal of candidature (for the first phase) is March 28. Polling will be held on April 11.In the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, 136 people have filed their nomination papers. Tuesday was the last day of filing the papers.The number of candidates in the fray for the second phase are: nine from Nagina, 15 from Amroha, 13 from Bulandshahr, 20 from Aligarh, 11 from Hathras, 25 from Mathura, 18 from Agra and 25 from Fatehpur Sikri. Scrutiny of nomination papers (for the second phase) will be done on March 27, while March 29 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.Polling will be held on April 18. PTI NAV TIRTIR