49 projects worth Rs 1,231 cr taken up in northeastern region

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) As many as 49 projects worth Rs 1,231 crore have been taken up in the northeastern region by the DoNER Ministry in the first 100 days of action plan in the second term of the BJP-led NDA government.The projects include setting up of a bamboo industrial park in Dima Hasao district in Assam at a cost of Rs 50 crore and construction of roads and bridges in several northeastern states, an official statement said.The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) held here on Wednesday and chaired by minister Jitendra Singh.Secretary in the Ministry of DoNER Inder Jit Singh said that 49 projects worth Rs 1,231.94 crore have been taken up so far by the ministry and these include sanction of eight new projects for Rs 586.3 crore under North East Road sector Development Scheme (NERSDS) and North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS).Additionally, 36 on-going projects under various schemes like Non Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR), special packages, schemes of North Eastern Council (NEC) etcetera, have been completed with approved cost of Rs 529.18 crore, the statement said.Works of two projects for Rs 89.63 crore got started and three projects for Rs 26.83 crore have been operationalised during this period.During the meeting, it was also informed that a bamboo industrial park will be set up in Manderdisa in Dima Hasao district of Assam over an area of 75 hectares at a cost of Rs 50 crore.The in-principle approval will be granted to this project in August this year. It was informed that the target is to complete the project by March, 2021 and another project for bamboo park in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, would be taken up by the NEC. PTI ACB ACB NSDNSD