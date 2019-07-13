49 vehicles impounded for violating number plate rules: Noida Police

Noida (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) Forty-nine vehicles, including 11 four-wheelers, without number plates or forged number plates were impounded from parking areas of residential societies in Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday, police said.The action was carried out from midnight till 3 am as part of the 12th edition of the Gautam Buddh Nagar police's 'Operation Clean'."The searches were carried out at 210 parking areas of residential societies and other public places during the three-hour campaign," a police spokesperson said."Thirty-eight two-wheelers and 11 four-wheelers were impounded from various parkings after they were found having either no number plate or faulty number plates on them," he said.Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said there have been several crimes in which the vehicles used had forged number plates."A lot of snatching cases and street crimes are being committed on two-wheelers, while cars are used in robberies with forged number plates. Such vehicles remain within the city and get parked safely. So this campaign was carried out that led to seizure of 49 such vehicles," Krishna told PTI.He said further proceedings against owners of these erring vehicles are underway.On July 8, 4,750 vehicles were issued challans for wrong-lane driving and another 143 were impounded for violation of other traffic rules in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said.Another 1,457 vehicles, including 480 four-wheelers, were penalised for having faulty number plates or having writings denoting caste, religion, profession, link to political parties etc. on them, the police said.Another 99 vehicles, including 91 two-wheelers, were impounded for not having requisite license and documents, they said.PTI KIS DIVDIV