4th edition of Horn Ok Please food festival to begin from Nov 16

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) With the choicest of delicacies -- melt-in-mouth kebabs to sinful desserts -- from over 150 eateries across the city, the fourth edition of food festival 'Horn OK Please' will begin here on November 16.Organised by Uber Eats and Maggi, the food truck festival, which is going to be held at the Jawahar Lal Stadium here, promises to be a foodies' paradise with an expansive food truck park, a Kebab gully zone, and the new in the list 'China Town Zone', all in waiting to tickle the visitors taste buds. While 'The Grub Campus' would cater to the student populace in the city by offering dishes under Rs 200 like Maggi, momos, burgers and pasta, among others; the 'Kebab Lane', on the other hand, would have an entire area dedicated solely to over 100 varieties of succulent meaty kebabs."The Dessert Zone will bring together the best home bakers and dessert places, each one with something different and special to offer - from black ice creams to bubble waffles and freakshakes," Digant Sharma, organiser of the festival, said.Besides the gastronomical indulgences on offer, the festival has a high entertainment quotient also. Concepts like a mini carnival, adventure games and a Kids' zone are some of the major highlights of the festival, said the organiser.One of the major highlights of the festival this time is 'The Experience Zone' which will consist of adventure games -- bull ride, Rocket trampoline -- and have professionals performing thrilling BMX skateboarding stunts, a life-size Jenga installation and a lot more. And to those who just cannot do without shopping, the festival will also see a mini flea market with a host of boho brands offering everything from junk jewellery to hand-painted sneakers. Also, to hit the correct celebration note, everyday there will be different music bands playing in what is to be a three-day long jamboree. The festival will come to a close on November 18.