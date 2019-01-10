4th edition of 'World on A Plate' to host chef Marco Pierre White

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Famous celebrity chef Marco Pierre White will make his India debut at the upcoming 4th edition of 'World on A Plate' (WOAP). The famed British chef, besides curating master classes and dinners, will judge some of the country's top restaurants for the coveted "World On A Plate Restaurant of the Year" trophy at the food festival starting on January 19 in Mumbai.Talking about the upcoming event, White said that he will be looking forward to experiencing Indian food during his trip. "What I am most looking forward to is being mesmerized by India's food and its mlange of new and old school cooking, the country's historic culture and of course, exchanging notes on Indian cuisine with my fellow chefs."I have been very lucky in my life to travel around the world. India is one of the very few countries I dreamt of going to and through food you can inspire people, enrich people's lives and make them dream. I believe if you have been given a talent in this life, you have a duty and a responsibility to share it forward for generations to come," he said.Organised by Gold Rush Entertainment, the WOAP will feature restaurant and dessert pop-ups by the city's top 16 restaurants, master classes by renowned master chefs, exclusive curated dinners and lunches, and also competitions among amateur chefs."Making his Indian debut culinary tour at World On A Plate this year, the legendary Chef Marco Pierre White will host two master classes where he will teach attendees his signature 'Wild Mushroom Risotto' alongside his Executive Chef Andrew Bennett. "Chef White will also host an exclusive, wine paired dinner and brunch at The St. Regis Mumbai where he has hand-crafted a 7-course meal featuring signatures from EH Singapore and a surprise insight into his mother's world of cooking," Kiran Soans, CEO, Gold Rush Entertainment, said.Celebrity chefs including Ranveer Brar, Sarah Todd, Ben Ungermann, Rakhee Vaswani, and Ajay Chopra will also host master classes and talks across two days to spread education on lesser known Indian and global cuisines, teach gourmet dessert pairings and impart some lesser known tips and tricks learned in kitchens across the globe, the organisers said. PTI MAH MGMG