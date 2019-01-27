5 armed robbers decamp with cash, jewellery, car from Gurgaon farm house

Gurgaon, Jan 27 (PTI) Five unidentified people looted cash, jewellery and other expensive items from farmhouse in Raisina zone here, a police official said on Sunday.The robbers struck on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.In a police complaint, the owner of the farmhouse claimed that the robbers carrying country-made pistols took him, his wife and his farmhouse employees hostage and robbed Rs 68,000 cash, mobile phones, expensive watches and car, a police officials said. Rajesh Vats, the former RWA president of Ansal Aravalli Retreat said, "This was the sixth case of robbery in the area in the last four months."Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said a case has been registered against five unnamed people and investigation is underway."The faces of accused were covered. We have collected CCTV footage and analyzing it for clues," he said. PTI CORR NSDNSD