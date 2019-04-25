5 arrested for duping 3 tribal youths by promising jobs

Machilipatnam (AP), Apr 24 (PTI) The Krishna Police Wednesday said it has arrested five journalists, working with a regional news channel, for allegedly cheating a group of tribal youths by promising them jobs in the Office of Capital Region Development Authority.Mylavaram Circle Inspector K Nageswara Rao said the five accused, who allegedly collected Rs 21 lakh from three tribal youths in 2014, were arrested Wednesday from a hotel under A Konduru police station limits. The accused allegedly promised them employment as Village Assistant and Land Executive in the CRDA. They also handed over a purported appointment letter to one of the victims, Bukhya Swamy of Deeplanagar in A Konduru Mandal, Krishna district, the CI said.Cheating cases have been registered against the accused earlier under the police limits of Nandigama and Kanchikacharla for similar offences, police said. The police have registered fresh cases against them and investigation is going on. PTI COR TIR