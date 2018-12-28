5 arrested for poaching in Muzaffarnagar forest

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 28 (PTI) Five people were arrested for allegedly poaching wildlife animals for meat in the Shukertal forest range in the Hastinapur sanctuary here, police said Friday.They were members of a gang that supplied meat of wildlife animals, Shukertal Range Officer Raj Singh Pundhir said.Ratenpal, Madan, Retan Singh, Dhum Singh and Vijaypal were arrested by a team of the forest department on Thursday and 20 kg of meat was seized, he said.The matter is being investigated, the officer said. PTI CORR ANBANB