5 arrested for raping 20-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Banswara

Jaipur, Aug 12 (PTI) Five people have been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 20-year-old woman after thrashing her boyfriend in Rajasthan's Banswara district last month, police said on Monday.The incident had occurred in a village in the district on the night of July 13, after which the victim's boyfriend had allegedly committed suicide, they said.The victim and her boyfriend were on a motorcycle when they were stopped by three accused, who thrashed the man, snatched his mobile phone, dragged the woman to a secluded place and took turns raping her, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Banswara, Prabhati Lal said.Two others, who joined the accused later, had also raped the woman, he said.Four of the accused were arrested on Sunday, while one was nabbed on July 26, the DSP said, adding that they were identified as Sunil, Jitendra, Vikas, Vijay and Pappu Gurjar.A cased was lodged on July 17 based on the victim's statement. Sunil, Jitendra and Vikas were charged with abduction, gang rape and abetment of suicide, the officer said. Vijay was booked for gang rape and Pappu Gurjar for gang rape and under sections of the SC/ST Act, he added.Following the boyfriend's suicide, a case of murder was registered against unidentified accused based on a complaint lodged by his father, Lal said.His body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy on July 14, he added. PTI AG IJT