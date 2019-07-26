5 arrested for smuggling clams in AP

Machilipatnam (AP), Jul 25 (PTI) With the arrest of five people, police here busted a Mumbai-based gang allegedly involved in smuggling of clams, an official said on Thursday. The accused were arrested from Puligadda village in Krishna district while they were transporting the clams, Avanigadda Circle Inspector B V Ravikumar said. The police seized three tons of clams, he said. The case was handed over to the Forest Department for further investigation, he said. Following the incident, Krishna District Collector MD Imtiaz issued strict instructions to police, forest, fisheries and revenue officials to keep a check on illegal transportation of clams. PTI CORR SNESNE