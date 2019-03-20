5 arrested for stealing vehicle

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Five men, including a tennis coach, were arrested for allegedly robbing a man of his car and other valuables after thrashing him in West Delhi's Janak Puri area, police said Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Vinay (23), Mohit Rajput (27), Deepak (25), Om Parkash (26) and Ravi (22), they said. Police received a complaint on March 5 where the complainant stated that he runs his private business and for the last 2 years, he was in contact with Vinay, who was a drug addict, through his friend, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said. On March 4, at around 8 PM, he received a Whatsapp call from Vinay that he intended to meet him. Thus, he took his car and went to meet Vinay along with his friend and from there, they went for a drive, Bhardwaj said. The complainant was driving the car and when they reached near Surajmal College, two persons forcibly entered the car. Vinay then asked for the keys, which he did not give and resisted the attack, she added. In the meantime, they started beating him. His friend managed to escape, but the complainant got some injuries in the scuffle, the DCP said. In order to save his life, he managed to run away leaving the car and entered a society where other people saved him, she said, adding the accused, who came in an Innova car, fled away with the complainant's XUV-500 car and other belongings. During investigation, Vinay was arrested and he disclosed that in order to earn easy money, he, along with his friend Mohit Rajput and other associates, hatched a conspiracy to abduct the complainant, she said. On his instance, three co-accused were arrested and the Innova car recovered. The accused further disclosed that they have sold the vehicle at Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. However, Ravi was arrested and the robbed car XUV-500 was recovered. Police are trying to arrest other accused, she said, adding two cars, one country-made revolver and wooden stick were recovered. PTI NIT SMN