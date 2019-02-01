5 arrested, juvenile apprehended for stealing cattle in north Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Five men were arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly stealing cattle from a farmafter threatening a municipal worker in north Delhi's Timarpur area, police said Friday. The accused were identified as Naresh (45), Kallu (20), Ankit (20), Manjit (21), Manjit (24), all residents of Rampur, they added. On Thursday, at about 11 pm, a group led by Naresh and other residents of Rampur village illegally entered inside the premises of a farm and drove 42 animals kept after allegedly threatening MCD staff, Nupur Prasad, Delhi Police Commissioner (North) said. The MCD staff then approached police, following which a team rushed to the spot and recaptured the animals from the area of North and Northwest districts of Delhi, the official said. A case was registered at the Timarpur police station and all the five accused persons were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody, police said. PTI AMP KJ