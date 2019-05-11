5 bovine smugglers arrested in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, May 10 (PTI) Five bovine smugglers were arrested as police foiled their bids to smuggle bovines to the Kashmir Valley from Poonch district of the this region Friday evening, officials said. Based on a credible information regarding illegal transportation of bovines, a police party intercepted five vehicles at different places, which were on their way towards the valley, they said. During search of the vehicles, 50 animals, which were found illegally loaded in these vehicles without any legal permission, were rescued, the officials said. Consequently, the accused drivers -- Mohd Sageer, Ghulam Murtaza, Ghulam Mustafa, Mohd Maroof and Mohd Amin -- were arrested, they said, adding the vehicles were seized. PTI AB AQSAQS