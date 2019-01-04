5 dead in accidents due to dense fog in Bihar

/R Muzaffarpur/Kishanganj (Bihar), Jan 4 (PTI) Five people died and four were injured in two separate accidents due to dense fog in Bihar on Friday morning, police said. In Muzaffarpur district, there was a pile-up of about 20 vehicles on the Lucknow-Barauni National Highway 28 due to reduced visibility caused by the dense fog, said Krishna Murari, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), west. A bus first hit a tanker in the rear, which then rammed into a car near Chhinmastika temple in Kanti area around 6 am. The people in the car had a lucky escape before it was hit by another truck and got mangled, following which other vehicles rammed into them one after another, an eyewitness said. The driver of the tanker died on the spot and his body has been sent for post-mortem. Two persons were injured and have been admitted to a primary health centre, the DSP said. In Kishanganj district, a pickup van collided with a truck that was coming from the opposite direction in dense fog near Nasimganj Chowk around 6 am, said Bahadurganj police station in-charge Suman Kumar Singh. Three persons, including the driver of the van, died on the spot and another succumbed to his injuries while on the way to a hospital. Two persons were injured and admitted to the Kishanganj medical college, the officer said, adding truck driver had fled the spot. PTI COR AR KK MAZHMB