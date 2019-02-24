5 dead in head-on collision in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer, Feb 24 (PTI) Five employees of a private bank were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between two cars on the Pokaran-Chacha highway here Sunday, the police said.The deceased were on their way to Pokaran after attending a bank seminar when their car collided with an SUV coming from the opposite direction, SHO Lathi Police Station Kapoora Ram said.All occupants of the car-- Rajendra Singh from Sikar, Pradeep Chauhan from Jhunjhunu, Rahul Arora from Ajmer, Sumit Sahu and Mukesh Nitharwal from Sikar district perished in the crash, the police said.While, three persons travelling in the SUV including a village panchayat head were injured and referred to Jodhpur for treatment, he added.The bodies will be handed over to the family members on Monday, they said. PTI CORR AG RHL