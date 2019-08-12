5 drown in two incidents in UP

Ballia/Unnao (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Five people drowned on Monday in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh, police said. Two youths drowned while taking a bath in the Ghaghara river in Ballia, while three in Unnao, they said. In Ballia, Chandrashekhar (28) and Awadhesh (24) slipped into the deep water and drowned near Nai Basti Chandpur. In Unnao, Rinku, Sujit and Arun drowned in the Ganga while taking bath in the river at Bandighat in Achalganj area. The three were aged between 15-20, police said. PTI CORR ABNHMB